Stars Align for 'The Fable': A Magical Realist Triumph at Leeds

The film 'The Fable', starring Manoj Bajpayee, has secured the best film award at the prestigious 38th Leeds International Film Festival. Directed by Raam Reddy, the movie stood out in the Constellation Feature Film Competition, which seeks to honour groundbreaking global cinema.

In a commendation, the competition jury applauded the film's 'lyrical homage to old tales' and its poignant representation of colonialism and labor relations through magical realism. 'No other film felt as fitting a choice for the Grand Prize than this enchanting narrative about stories carried by stars,' they noted.

'The Fable' unfolds in the Indian Himalayas, depicting Bajpayee's character, Dev, uncovering mystically burnt trees in his estate. This leads to self-discovery and familial insights. The film's win is a celebrated moment for Indian cinema, sparking hopes of global inspiration and resonance.

