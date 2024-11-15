Left Menu

Stars Align for 'The Fable': A Magical Realist Triumph at Leeds

Manoj Bajpayee's cinematic masterpiece, 'The Fable', directed by Raam Reddy, has won the best film award at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival. The film, blending themes of colonialism and magical realism, explores deep familial truths amidst the scenic Indian Himalayas, captivating global audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:18 IST
Stars Align for 'The Fable': A Magical Realist Triumph at Leeds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The film 'The Fable', starring Manoj Bajpayee, has secured the best film award at the prestigious 38th Leeds International Film Festival. Directed by Raam Reddy, the movie stood out in the Constellation Feature Film Competition, which seeks to honour groundbreaking global cinema.

In a commendation, the competition jury applauded the film's 'lyrical homage to old tales' and its poignant representation of colonialism and labor relations through magical realism. 'No other film felt as fitting a choice for the Grand Prize than this enchanting narrative about stories carried by stars,' they noted.

'The Fable' unfolds in the Indian Himalayas, depicting Bajpayee's character, Dev, uncovering mystically burnt trees in his estate. This leads to self-discovery and familial insights. The film's win is a celebrated moment for Indian cinema, sparking hopes of global inspiration and resonance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024