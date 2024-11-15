Left Menu

Jewellery Bonanza: Navigating Election Season Hurdles

Jewellers in Maharashtra face business disruption during the wedding season as election-induced seizures affect operations. Despite assurances from the Election Commission, industry leaders urge a new government for incentives, infrastructure upgrades, and streamlined processes to support growth and tackle ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jewellers in Maharashtra are battling challenges that disrupt their business during the peak wedding season. The disruptions are attributed to the Maharashtra Assembly polls, resulting in official seizures of goods and accounts, despite the jewellers' complete documentation, according to the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

In addressing the industry's concerns, GJC chairman Saiyam Mehra indicated expectations of post-poll incentives and tax concessions. He expressed the need for relief in electricity charges for manufacturing units and an increase in collateral-free business loans, promoting initiatives to expand the jewellery sector.

The organization also seeks support from the incoming government to ease GST levels and improve infrastructure in key areas like Zaveri Bazaar. Industry spokespersons urge for unified government strategies, expressing optimism that these implementations will boost the sector's growth and resolve existing hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

