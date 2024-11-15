Left Menu

India's Transformation Shines at Dev Deepawali Celebration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commends Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath during the Dev Deepawali in Varanasi. He inaugurated Namo Ghat, highlighting India's remarkable transformations. Events included tributes to India's unsung heroes and appreciation for Sanatan Dharma. Security was heightened for the VVIPs attending the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:33 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi. He emphasized the astonishment of the world at India's transformation under their guidance.

In a series of events at the celebration, Dhankhar inaugurated the Namo Ghat on the Ganga river, a significant addition to Modi's parliamentary constituency. Joined by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Dhankhar highlighted India's progress across various sectors.

The Vice President also observed the significance of the day, marking the 555th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. These celebrations coincided with Dev Deepawali, which saw Varanasi's ghats illuminated with thousands of lamps, symbolizing unity and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

