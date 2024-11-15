Modi Honors Tribal Contributions, Unveils Rs 6,000 Crore Welfare Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at former Congress governments, accusing them of downplaying tribal leaders' contributions to the freedom movement to focus solely on one party's legacy. His comments came during a ceremony celebrating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bihar's Jamui district.

Marking the start of Munda's 150th birth anniversary festivities, Modi launched tribal welfare projects valued at over Rs 6,000 crore. The prime minister underscored his administration's dedication to elevating tribal communities, highlighting initiatives such as increased educational, health, and economic opportunities.

In his address, Modi reaffirmed his respect for the 'Adivasi Samaj' and announced a significant increase in the tribal welfare budget to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. He also noted efforts like the PM Jan Man Yojana, an Rs 24,000 crore program aimed at the advancement of the most deprived tribal groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)