A Legacy of Valor: Noor Inayat Khan's George Cross on Display

The George Cross medal awarded posthumously to Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian spy and descendant of Tipu Sultan, will be displayed at the RAF Museum in London. Recognized for her bravery in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, Noor's story is set to inspire visitors and honor her legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The George Cross medal, awarded to the valiant British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan, is set to be displayed at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum in Colindale, north-west London, starting next month.

Noor Inayat Khan, a descendant of Tipu Sultan, served undercover for the British Special Operations Executive in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. She was posthumously awarded the UK's highest civilian honor for her exemplary bravery.

The RAF Museum's new display aims to inspire future generations, celebrating Khan's enduring legacy of courage and sacrifice.

