Nicole Kidman Honored with International Star Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Celebrated actress Nicole Kidman is set to receive a significant accolade at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, she will be presented with the International Star Award on January 3, during the festival that runs from January 2 through January 13.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi praised Kidman for her fearless commitment to complex roles, stating, "Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected characters with remarkable ease." In the film 'Babygirl', Kidman plays a powerful CEO whose life spirals out of control as she engages in a perilous, clandestine affair, threatening her meticulously crafted world. For this outstanding performance, the International Star Award is a fitting recognition.

Previously, Kidman was honored with the same award for her role in 'Lion', which also earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Other distinguished recipients of this award include Carey Mulligan, Michelle Yeoh, Penelope Cruz, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan, and Charlize Theron, with Yeoh winning an Oscar in the same year she was honored at PSIFF.

(With inputs from agencies.)