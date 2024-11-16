Bharat Startup Yatra: A Catalyst for Innovation and Economic Growth

Amity Innovation Incubator, in partnership with the Bharat Startup India Summit (BSIS), orchestrated the Bharat Startup Yatra's Noida Edition, drawing more than 1,100 startups and a live audience exceeding 5,000, spanning 14 countries and 29 cities. The event, hosted at Amity University, Noida, was a landmark multi-country startup ecosystem program in Bharat.

Keynote speaker Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Electronics & IT, applauded the program's architects, specifically Dr. Aseem Chauhan and Shri Vinayak Nath, stressing the initiative's unique approach to nurturing entrepreneurship. He highlighted the government's commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs to bolster the economy.

The festival featured various discussions on AI and Deep Tech's future, where Vinay Kumar of Microsoft APAC spoke on AI's pivotal role in transforming multiple industries. Meanwhile, leaders focused on Uttar Pradesh's ambitious economic goals and the notable contributions by startups from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)