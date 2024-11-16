New Hampshire's Mouse Invasion: A Sheltering Challenge
A New Hampshire animal shelter faces overwhelming numbers as nearly 1,000 mice are brought in from a man's collection. The rapidly increasing population is creating a logistical nightmare, with the shelter resorting to transforming spaces to accommodate the influx and seeking donations to aid care.
The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is grappling with an unprecedented influx of nearly 1,000 mice, after a man delivered them to the shelter earlier this week.
Initially, the man indicated he was surrendering 150 mice, only to later clarify he meant 150 containers of the animals. Since his arrival, over 450 mice have made it to the shelter, with hundreds more expected.
Faced with rapid biological reproduction among the mice, the shelter is converting areas to house them and reaching out to other shelters and potential foster homes for support, as they try to manage the escalating situation and coordinate adoptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
