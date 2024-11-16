Left Menu

Kerala To Bolster Virtual Queue For Pilgrimage Rush

Kerala is considering increasing virtual queue bookings for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage amid expected pilgrim influx. The present limit is 70,000 daily, with an additional 10,000 via spot bookings. The government aims to accommodate all devotees, assessing potential limits in response to demands, ensuring hassle-free darshans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has announced its intention to potentially enhance virtual queue bookings for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which commenced on Saturday, the first day of Vrichikam.

Currently, the virtual queue is capped at 70,000 pilgrims per day with an additional 10,000 permitted through spot bookings, according to State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. Last Friday saw 30,657 devotees attending the shrine, with unused slots reallocated to spot bookings.

The government emphasizes its commitment to ensuring all worshippers' access to darshan while maintaining order and safety, with authorities prepared to adjust booking limits as required to accommodate the anticipated influx of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

