Kerala To Bolster Virtual Queue For Pilgrimage Rush

The Kerala government has announced its intention to potentially enhance virtual queue bookings for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which commenced on Saturday, the first day of Vrichikam.

Currently, the virtual queue is capped at 70,000 pilgrims per day with an additional 10,000 permitted through spot bookings, according to State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. Last Friday saw 30,657 devotees attending the shrine, with unused slots reallocated to spot bookings.

The government emphasizes its commitment to ensuring all worshippers' access to darshan while maintaining order and safety, with authorities prepared to adjust booking limits as required to accommodate the anticipated influx of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)