Call for Action: Nationwide Ban on Online Gambling

In a significant demonstration at Jantar Mantar, former Union Minister Vijay Goel called for a nationwide ban on online gambling, citing the industry's explosive growth and adverse social impact.

Goel pointed out the industry's staggering value of Rs 12 lakh crore and its 30% annual growth rate, emphasizing the financial devastation it causes families, driving many to crisis and even suicides.

Acknowledging the sharp increase in fantasy sports users, Goel stressed the need for urgent government action to curb the addiction and protect society. He was supported in the protest by fellow political leaders who shared his concerns over the societal ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)