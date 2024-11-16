Left Menu

Call for Action: Nationwide Ban on Online Gambling

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel led a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding a ban on online gambling. He highlighted the industry's rapid growth and its detrimental effects on families, urging government intervention. MPs and MLAs joined the protest, emphasizing the societal threat posed by online gaming addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration at Jantar Mantar, former Union Minister Vijay Goel called for a nationwide ban on online gambling, citing the industry's explosive growth and adverse social impact.

Goel pointed out the industry's staggering value of Rs 12 lakh crore and its 30% annual growth rate, emphasizing the financial devastation it causes families, driving many to crisis and even suicides.

Acknowledging the sharp increase in fantasy sports users, Goel stressed the need for urgent government action to curb the addiction and protect society. He was supported in the protest by fellow political leaders who shared his concerns over the societal ramifications.

