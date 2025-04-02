Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Vikas Yadav's Bail Plea Amid Family Crisis

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding Vikas Yadav's interim bail plea. Yadav, who is serving a 25-year sentence for the Nitish Katara murder case, is seeking parole to attend to his critically ill mother. The court hearing is scheduled for April 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:43 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Vikas Yadav's Bail Plea Amid Family Crisis
Vikas Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stance on Vikas Yadav's interim bail plea on Wednesday. Yadav, sentenced to 25 years for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder, aims for a temporary release to care for his ailing mother.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stated that a medical board could be formed to assess Yadav's mother, who is under treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad. They noted that Yadav has served a significant portion of his sentence.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, representing the victim's mother, Nilam Katara, expressed doubts about Yadav's actions, noting his frequent hospital visits. The hearing is scheduled for April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025