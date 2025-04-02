Supreme Court Reviews Vikas Yadav's Bail Plea Amid Family Crisis

The Supreme Court sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stance on Vikas Yadav's interim bail plea on Wednesday. Yadav, sentenced to 25 years for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder, aims for a temporary release to care for his ailing mother.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stated that a medical board could be formed to assess Yadav's mother, who is under treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad. They noted that Yadav has served a significant portion of his sentence.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, representing the victim's mother, Nilam Katara, expressed doubts about Yadav's actions, noting his frequent hospital visits. The hearing is scheduled for April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)