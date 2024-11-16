Climate Narratives Unveiled: Stories at the Margins

As global leaders convene at COP29 in Baku to tackle climate change, Greenpeace India and the Museum of Art and Photography are presenting an exhibition that delves into the complex connections of climate with gender, class, and caste.

The exhibition, titled 'Climate at the Margins: Gender, class and caste vulnerabilities,' features a digital museum, 'Museum of Memories,' sharing narratives of those affected by severe weather across India. It aims to humanize the data often portrayed in news reports, offering a platform for real stories.

'Story Circles,' a segment of the exhibition, further enriches the experience with community tales of loss and resilience amid climatic challenges, complemented by a virtual reality journey through the Sundarbans. The event drives home the message that the least culpable are most at risk, while industries profit, wrapping up on November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)