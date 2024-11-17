Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Stray Dog Saved from Plastic Predicament

A stray dog named Adishi was rescued in Thane, Maharashtra, after being trapped in a plastic jar for a week. PAWS, an animal welfare organization, led the rescue with the help of civic authorities. The incident highlights the need for responsible waste disposal and care for stray animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:06 IST
dog
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable rescue operation, a stray dog named Adishi was freed from a week-long entrapment in a plastic jar in Thane, Maharashtra. The dog was discovered by local resident Kaeed Kachwala, who swiftly contacted the Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) for assistance.

The organization's founder, Dr. Nilesh Bhanage, coordinated efforts with civic authorities and mobilized a five-person rescue team. On Saturday, the team managed to safely remove the jar from Adishi's head and transported the dog to a veterinary center for necessary medical care.

The incident serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of responsible plastic disposal and the need to provide water resources for stray animals. PAWS is urging the public to reduce plastic use and ensure the availability of water for animals, particularly during dry seasons, to prevent such distressing situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

