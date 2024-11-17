Left Menu

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Claims Miss Universe 2024 Title

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark was crowned Miss Universe 2024, marking Denmark’s first win. The event held in Mexico City featured 120 contestants. Miss Nigeria and Miss Mexico were runners-up. Theilvig is known for her animal advocacy and work in the diamond industry.

In a dazzling finale at the Mexico City Arena, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark made history by being crowned Miss Universe 2024, the first-ever title for her country in the international beauty arena.

The 73rd edition of the prestigious pageant drew in over 120 contestants from across the globe, showcasing talent and cultural exchange. Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, secured the first runner-up position, followed by Miss Mexico, Maria Fernanda Beltran.

Theilvig, who advocates for animal protection and works in the diamond industry, was crowned by Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, Miss Universe 2023, at the event hosted by Mario Lopez, Olivia Culpo, Zuri Hall, and Catriona Gray.

