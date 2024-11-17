Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Rallies for BJP in Nagpur Roadshow

BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut held roadshows in Nagpur to support BJP candidate Pravin Datke for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The rallies started from the Bengali Panja area and are aimed to bolster BJP’s presence in the Nagpur Central and West constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:17 IST
Kangana Ranaut Rallies for BJP in Nagpur Roadshow
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP and famous Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut actively participated in campaign rallies on Sunday in support of BJP candidate Pravin Datke ahead of the impending Maharashtra assembly elections.

The roadshow took off in the bustling Bengali Panja area of Nagpur, as Ranaut sought to energize constituents for Datke, who aims to win the Nagpur Central assembly constituency.

The widespread support activities will continue with another roadshow in the West constituency, as the party gears up for the November 20 polls, with votes being counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024