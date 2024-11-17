Kangana Ranaut Rallies for BJP in Nagpur Roadshow

BJP MP and famous Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut actively participated in campaign rallies on Sunday in support of BJP candidate Pravin Datke ahead of the impending Maharashtra assembly elections.

The roadshow took off in the bustling Bengali Panja area of Nagpur, as Ranaut sought to energize constituents for Datke, who aims to win the Nagpur Central assembly constituency.

The widespread support activities will continue with another roadshow in the West constituency, as the party gears up for the November 20 polls, with votes being counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)