Final Farewell for Rammurthy Naidu in Tirupati

The funeral of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's brother, N Rammurthy Naidu, took place in Naravaripalle. Attendees included Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, Telugu actor Nara Rohith, and Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan. Rammurthy Naidu, a former assembly representative, passed away in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:49 IST
On Sunday, the funeral rites for N Rammurthy Naidu, the younger brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, were conducted in Naravaripalle village in Tirupati district.

Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Telugu actor and Rammurthy Naidu's son Nara Rohith, and other family members, attended the funeral. The ceremonies were held at their ancestral village of Naravaripalle.

Also present was Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, alongside several other politicians and leaders. Rammurthy Naidu had succumbed to health complications at a Hyderabad hospital on Saturday, with his remains transported to Tirupati for the final rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

