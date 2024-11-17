Tragic Youth Festival Incident in Assam

A fatal stabbing at a youth festival in Assam's Kamrup district resulted in the death of a local leader from the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU), according to the police.

The incident erupted during an event at Brahmaputra Valley Academy in Goroimari, near Chhaygaon, on Saturday night. An argument between two individuals quickly escalated into violence, leading to one repeatedly stabbing the other, police reported.

The victim, identified as local AAMSU leader Lohit Hussain, was rushed to Goroimari Public Health Centre and then referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. In the immediate aftermath, the attacker was apprehended by the public and handed over to the police. The situation turned tense as locals set the accused's home on fire. Senior police officials have since visited the area, ensuring that the situation remains controlled.

(With inputs from agencies.)