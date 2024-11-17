Magnus Carlsen Dominates Tata Steel Chess India with Double Victory

Norwegian chess grandmaster, Magnus Carlsen, once again showcased his unparalleled skills as he clinched the blitz title at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament with a round to spare. This victory comes just days after he secured the rapid title, confirming his dominance in the chess world.

Carlsen's performance was nothing short of exceptional, as he earned 12 points with a remarkable turnaround against Indian talent Arjun Erigaisi in the penultimate round. His final victory against Vidit Gujrathi secured him the blitz crown with a total of 13 points, marking his second double victory in Kolkata since 2019.

Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So achieved an impressive second place by winning six out of his last eight games, closing with 11.5 points. In the women's section, Russia's Kateryna Lagno topped the leaderboard, surpassing Valentina Gunina by a narrow margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)