Tribute to Heroes: Kepang La Day Commemorates 1962 War

Kepang La Day was celebrated by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district to honor the soldiers and villagers who exhibited remarkable bravery during the 1962 Indo-China War. The day included a wreath-laying ceremony, prayers, and recognition of villagers' support during the war.
The Indian Army's Spear Corps hosted Kepang La Day at Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, paying homage to the valiant soldiers of the 1962 Indo-China War.
Sunday's celebrations aimed to retell the brave villagers' stories that bolstered the Indian Army's efforts during the war, as mentioned in a defense communique released on Monday.
Events included a ceremony at Kepang La Chorten and a wreath-laying, all reflecting the unbreakable bond between the Army and villagers, with attendance from local officials, school students, and community members.
