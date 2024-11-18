Tribute to Heroes: Kepang La Day Commemorates 1962 War

The Indian Army's Spear Corps hosted Kepang La Day at Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, paying homage to the valiant soldiers of the 1962 Indo-China War.

Sunday's celebrations aimed to retell the brave villagers' stories that bolstered the Indian Army's efforts during the war, as mentioned in a defense communique released on Monday.

Events included a ceremony at Kepang La Chorten and a wreath-laying, all reflecting the unbreakable bond between the Army and villagers, with attendance from local officials, school students, and community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)