Ropeway Revolution: Enhancing the Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has approved a new ropeway project to facilitate easier access for pilgrims. This initiative aims to aid those unable to undertake the strenuous trek, particularly the elderly. The project is set to enhance the pilgrimage experience while considering local stakeholders' concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:10 IST
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has given the green light for a ropeway project designed to make pilgrimages safer and faster. The ropeway promises to be transformational for those who struggle with the 13-kilometre trek to the sacred shrine, says SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg.

Announcing the board's commitment to the project, Garg highlighted its potential to boost the number of devotees. Last year, the shrine welcomed over 95 lakh pilgrims, setting a significant record. This long-discussed project aims to improve facilities and cater to the growing influx.

The new ropeway service will especially assist older pilgrims and those physically unable to manage the difficult terrain. The board has also pledged to consider local stakeholders' perspectives, ensuring that the project aligns with community expectations. Officials reported plans to start groundwork soon, with a route offering spectacular views and minimizing environmental consequences.

