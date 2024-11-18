Left Menu

Remembering Uma Dasgupta: The Enchanting Durga of Pather Panchali

Uma Dasgupta, known for her role as Durga in Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali', passed away. The 84-year-old actress was celebrated for her natural acting. Despite her massive success, she never acted again, choosing a private life as a teacher. She leaves behind a daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:30 IST

In a somber note, the world bids farewell to Uma Dasgupta, the actress who brought life to the iconic character Durga in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece, 'Pather Panchali'. She passed away at 84 in a private hospital, after battling cancer for years, family sources reported on Monday.

Cast at just 14, Dasgupta's portrayal of Durga captivated audiences globally. Despite her success, she led a private life, dedicating herself to teaching, never reappearing in films. Her singular performance, filled with memorable scenes, left a lasting legacy in the film industry.

Satyajit Ray's son, Sandip Ray, reminisced about his father's admiration for Dasgupta's natural talent. Despite not recalling her during the film's production, he fondly remembers their last meeting at a 'Pather Panchali' event. Dasgupta's departure is felt deeply by many who cherished her artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

