Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Faces Police Probe Over Morphing Allegations

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has found himself at the center of a legal controversy involving allegations of indecent image morphing of political figures. The director has requested additional time from Andhra Pradesh police to participate in an ongoing investigation.

A police team from Prakasam district recently visited Varma's residence in Hyderabad to serve notice, summoning him for investigation on November 19. However, Varma did not attend the scheduled probe and instead sent a representation through his lawyer, requesting a delay due to prior filming commitments.

The case against Varma was lodged at Maddipadu police station following a complaint by Ramalingam, who claimed the morphed images circulated on social media brought disrepute to the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and their families. The investigation aims to uncover the timeline and intent behind these alleged actions.

