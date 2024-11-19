Supreme Court Grants Relief to Actor Siddique Amidst Controversial Allegations
Veteran Malayalam actor Siddique received anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court amidst a rape case. Despite the complaint being lodged eight years post-incident, accusations surfaced on social media in 2018. The investigation continues as the Kerala Police seeks Siddique's custodial interrogation, citing critical need for an in-depth probe.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to veteran Malayalam actor Siddique in a high-profile rape case, noting an eight-year delay in the registration of the complaint. The actor is required to deposit his passport and comply with ongoing investigations.
The complaint against Siddique was initially made on social media in 2018, naming 14 individuals, including Siddique. The bench, led by Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, noted the complainant's failure to seek recourse from the Hema Committee, established by the Kerala government to examine industry-related misconduct.
Kerala Police argue that Siddique's custodial interrogation is essential due to the significant evidence against him amid mounting scrutiny over sexual abuse allegations within the Malayalam film industry. Despite the court's relief measures, the investigation is at a critical juncture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
