Lucknow to Unveil India's First Night Safari by December 2026

In a groundbreaking announcement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that India's first night safari will commence operations in Lucknow by December 2026. Spread across a sprawling 900 acres, the night safari is poised to become a global destination for nature enthusiasts.

Approved by the Central Zoo Authority, the project will feature attractions like themed sections, from Indian Foothill to African Wetland, as well as a 5.5 km tramway for exploration. Iconic fauna such as Asiatic Lions and Bengal Tigers will be the main draws.

A comprehensive zoo with 63 enclosures is also planned, showcasing diverse wildlife like Himalayan Bears and African Lions. Emphasizing sustainability, the project includes solar energy initiatives and aims to put Lucknow on the international tourism map.

