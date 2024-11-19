Left Menu

Lucknow to Unveil India's First Night Safari by December 2026

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces the launch of India's first night safari in Lucknow by December 2026. The safari will cover 900 acres and feature themed areas, a world-class wildlife hospital, and a connecting zoo. This initiative aims to boost eco-tourism and attract global visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:23 IST
In a groundbreaking announcement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that India's first night safari will commence operations in Lucknow by December 2026. Spread across a sprawling 900 acres, the night safari is poised to become a global destination for nature enthusiasts.

Approved by the Central Zoo Authority, the project will feature attractions like themed sections, from Indian Foothill to African Wetland, as well as a 5.5 km tramway for exploration. Iconic fauna such as Asiatic Lions and Bengal Tigers will be the main draws.

A comprehensive zoo with 63 enclosures is also planned, showcasing diverse wildlife like Himalayan Bears and African Lions. Emphasizing sustainability, the project includes solar energy initiatives and aims to put Lucknow on the international tourism map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

