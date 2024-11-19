Left Menu

Kannada Star's Arrest Over Gun Firing

Kannada TV actor Thandaveshwar was arrested for allegedly discharging his firearm during a dispute over production finances with director Bharat Navunda. The conflict, related to the film 'Devanampriya,' escalated when Thandaveshwar demanded repayment of his investment. He faces charges under Section 109 and the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:46 IST
Kannada Star's Arrest Over Gun Firing
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada television actor Thandaveshwar was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm during a confrontation with director Bharat Navunda. The altercation, which took place Monday evening at a producer's office in Bengaluru's Chandra Layout, was reportedly over financial disagreements related to a stalled film production.

According to the police, Thandaveshwar fired his licensed gun, hitting the ceiling, though no injuries occurred. This incident has led to an FIR registered under BNS Section 109 for attempted murder and applicable sections of the Arms Act, based on Navunda's complaint.

The two had been engaged in producing the film 'Devanampriya' for two years amidst financial setbacks. Initially, Thandaveshwar covered the expenses, investing Rs 6 lakh. With a producer recently onboard, conflicts arose as Thandaveshwar sought the return of his investment. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024