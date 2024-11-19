Kannada Star's Arrest Over Gun Firing

Kannada television actor Thandaveshwar was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm during a confrontation with director Bharat Navunda. The altercation, which took place Monday evening at a producer's office in Bengaluru's Chandra Layout, was reportedly over financial disagreements related to a stalled film production.

According to the police, Thandaveshwar fired his licensed gun, hitting the ceiling, though no injuries occurred. This incident has led to an FIR registered under BNS Section 109 for attempted murder and applicable sections of the Arms Act, based on Navunda's complaint.

The two had been engaged in producing the film 'Devanampriya' for two years amidst financial setbacks. Initially, Thandaveshwar covered the expenses, investing Rs 6 lakh. With a producer recently onboard, conflicts arose as Thandaveshwar sought the return of his investment. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)