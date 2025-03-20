Left Menu

A New Hope for 'Coyote vs Acme': Warner Bros Eyes Film Sale

'Coyote vs Acme', a scrapped Warner Bros movie, is being negotiated for sale. Ketchup Entertainment is likely to distribute it, with the price estimated at $50 million. The film, starring John Cena and Lana Condor, joins others like 'Batgirl' in being axed for tax write-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:41 IST
A New Hope for 'Coyote vs Acme': Warner Bros Eyes Film Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Warner Bros, the renowned Hollywood studio, is currently in the process of negotiating the sale of its halted film project 'Coyote vs Acme', which stars John Cena. This comes as a surprise twist in the movie's journey.

According to Deadline, Ketchup Entertainment is anticipated to secure the distribution rights for 'Coyote vs Acme'. Though the deal hasn't been finalized, it is speculated that the film could fetch around $50 million.

The film was put on hold over a year ago due to Warner Bros' decision to seek a tax write-off, even after it had completed filming. Previously, Ketchup Entertainment saved another Warner Bros project, 'The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie', which finally premiered this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025