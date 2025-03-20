A New Hope for 'Coyote vs Acme': Warner Bros Eyes Film Sale

Warner Bros, the renowned Hollywood studio, is currently in the process of negotiating the sale of its halted film project 'Coyote vs Acme', which stars John Cena. This comes as a surprise twist in the movie's journey.

According to Deadline, Ketchup Entertainment is anticipated to secure the distribution rights for 'Coyote vs Acme'. Though the deal hasn't been finalized, it is speculated that the film could fetch around $50 million.

The film was put on hold over a year ago due to Warner Bros' decision to seek a tax write-off, even after it had completed filming. Previously, Ketchup Entertainment saved another Warner Bros project, 'The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie', which finally premiered this month.

