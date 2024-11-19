Left Menu

Historic Land Allocation Secures Grounds for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of land allotment for all 13 'akharas'. Under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, land allocation for setting up camps for the akharas was finalized with the consent of their saints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:08 IST
The preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 have reached a critical juncture as land allotment for all 13 'akharas' was completed on Tuesday, an official confirmed.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi announced the successful allocation under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Akhara land allotment proceeded with the approval of the saints.

Among the allotted sectors were three Vaishnav akharas: Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, Shri Digambar Ani Akhara, and Shri Nirvani Ani Akhara. Over 100 bighas are set for readiness as global devotees prepare to converge from January 14 to February 26.

