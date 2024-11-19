Historic Land Allocation Secures Grounds for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 have reached a critical juncture as land allotment for all 13 'akharas' was completed on Tuesday, an official confirmed.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi announced the successful allocation under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Akhara land allotment proceeded with the approval of the saints.

Among the allotted sectors were three Vaishnav akharas: Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, Shri Digambar Ani Akhara, and Shri Nirvani Ani Akhara. Over 100 bighas are set for readiness as global devotees prepare to converge from January 14 to February 26.

