Fuse ODG Calls for Rethink on Iconic Christmas Song
British-Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG encourages fellow artists to reassess the portrayal of Africa in the 1984 hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas.' He highlights the song's potential to perpetuate negative stereotypes, urging artists to use their platforms for positive change, as remixed versions continue to emerge.
British-Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG is calling on fellow artists to reevaluate the narrative presented by the 1984 track "Do They Know It's Christmas." The song, renowned for its charitable intentions, is critiqued by Fuse ODG for fostering negative stereotypes about Africa.
The musician, famous for songs like "Antenna" and "Dangerous Love," stressed the importance of artists using their influence to encourage positive change. Originally created by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to address famine in Ethiopia, the song's lyrics have been critiqued for portraying Africa in a negative light.
Despite the funds raised supporting countless lives, Fuse ODG emphasized the need to address the song's underlying narrative. Ed Sheeran and others participated in later versions but have recently spoken out, with Sheeran noting a changed understanding of the song's cultural implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South African Navy Delegates Strengthen Training Ties with Indian Navy
Prince William's South Africa Visit: Climate Action and Cultural Ties
New Study Highlights Role of Health Technology in Advancing Universal Health Coverage in Africa
Prince William Strengthens UK-South Africa Ties Amidst Earthshot Prize Visit
South Africa and Britain Agree to Boost Trade and Defense Cooperation