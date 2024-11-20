Left Menu

Etruscan Treasures Seized in Million-Dollar Artifact Bust

Italian authorities seize artifacts worth USD 8.5 million from an illegal Etruscan burial site in Umbria. Two individuals are under investigation for theft. The operation was discovered through aerial photography and phone taps, revealing sarcophagi, urns, and other relics intended for black market sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:04 IST
Etruscan Treasures Seized in Million-Dollar Artifact Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian authorities have confiscated artifacts worth USD 8.5 million from an illegal excavation of an Etruscan burial site in central Umbria. Two individuals are being investigated for the theft of urns, sarcophagi, and other invaluable relics that were poised for sale on the black market.

The unauthorized dig was found near another Etruscan burial site, unearthed by a farmer in 2015, according to officials. Authorities were alerted by photographs of artifacts circulating on the black market, resembling objects linked to the farmer's land.

An investigative team used drone technology for aerial photography and phone taps to pinpoint the site on land owned by a local businessman with access to earthmoving equipment. At the location, they unearthed two sarcophagi, believed to belong to Etruscan princesses, along with a burial collection featuring urns, perfume jars, and a bone comb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024