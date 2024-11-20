MONIIFY: Revolutionizing Zillennial News in Emerging Markets

MONIIFY, the innovative digital news platform, is gearing up to launch on November 26, 2024, targeting the Zillennial demographic with fresh content catering to entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals. Founded by entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris, MONIIFY seeks to become the main source of knowledge in the rapidly evolving global economies.

Based in the UAE, MONIIFY promises comprehensive coverage of emerging markets, highlighting industries such as technology, AI, and crypto. With an aim to keep leaders informed and ahead, its content will be presented in Zillennial-friendly formats like short videos and deep-dive interviews.

The platform is not just about news; it seeks to educate the next generation with masterclasses from influential business figures, providing essential insights and strategies for success. By challenging the Western narrative on emerging markets, MONIIFY hopes to tell unique stories and shape the financial future for its audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)