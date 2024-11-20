Left Menu

Pick'n'Treat: Revolutionizing Food Waste Management in India

Urban Pulse Innovations Pvt. Ltd., founded by Tanuj and Pradeep Varshney, has launched the Pick'n'Treat app to tackle India's food waste and hunger issues. The app connects surplus meals from eateries with consumers and NGOs, promoting sustainable consumption and environmental awareness nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:13 IST
Urban Pulse Innovations Pvt. Ltd., spearheaded by Tanuj and Pradeep Varshney, announces the launch of Pick'n'Treat, a pioneering mobile application designed to tackle India's pressing issues of food waste and hunger. By transforming surplus food into a resource, the app strives to address these challenges head-on.

Inspired by the Prime Minister's call to action, Pick'n'Treat aims to change the landscape of food consumption in India. The app features a marketplace where eateries can offer dishes at discounted rates, and a donation platform for households to contribute excess food, which is then distributed by partner NGOs to those in need.

Urban Pulse Innovations envisions a sustainable future with Pick'n'Treat, ensuring every meal counts. By expanding the app to various cities and involving more stakeholders, the company commits to raising awareness around food waste and its implications, fostering a culture of sustainable consumption and social equity.

