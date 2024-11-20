Modi Strengthens India-Guyana Ties During Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant diplomatic move, has lauded the contributions of the Indian diaspora during his landmark visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian leader in over fifty years.

Modi's visit, which follows his participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil and a tour of Nigeria, underscores the continuing importance of India-Guyana relations. The Indian diaspora, many of whom migrated to Guyana more than 180 years ago, was recognized for its impact across various sectors.

Greeting Modi with traditional enthusiasm, the Indo-Guyanese community celebrated the visit with cultural displays and a personal sketch of the prime minister. In a show of diplomatic warmth, Guyana President Irfan Ali and several officials welcomed Modi at the airport, further enhancing the strong ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)