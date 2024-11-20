Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025: A Global Art Spectacle Awaits

The 6th edition of India's premier contemporary art exhibition, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, is scheduled for December 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday.

Acclaimed artist Nikhil Chopra will curate the event, which promises to be an unparalleled artistic showcase featuring drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations by Indian and international artists.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the Biennale for its significant impact on Kerala's art landscape, highlighting its role in elevating the state on the global art map and fostering cultural exchanges that attract thousands of visitors worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)