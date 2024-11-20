Left Menu

Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025: A Global Art Spectacle Awaits

The 6th edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, India's largest contemporary art exhibition, is set for December 2025 to March 2026. Curated by artist Nikhil Chopra, the event will enhance Kerala's art presence globally, boost tourism, and facilitate cultural exchange among artists and audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:43 IST
Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025: A Global Art Spectacle Awaits
  • Country:
  • India

The 6th edition of India's premier contemporary art exhibition, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, is scheduled for December 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday.

Acclaimed artist Nikhil Chopra will curate the event, which promises to be an unparalleled artistic showcase featuring drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures, and installations by Indian and international artists.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised the Biennale for its significant impact on Kerala's art landscape, highlighting its role in elevating the state on the global art map and fostering cultural exchanges that attract thousands of visitors worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024