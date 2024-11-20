Remembering S M Khan: A Legacy in Public Communication

Former Indian Information Service officer S M Khan has been mourned by President Droupadi Murmu following his passing at the age of 67. Khan, who was renowned for maintaining high standards of public communication, died after a brief illness on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Khan's wife, Shahnaz Khan, President Murmu expressed condolences and highlighted the former officer's professionalism and amiability. Her note emphasized that Khan's career, marked by roles such as the Press Secretary to former President A P J Abdul Kalam, would always be remembered with great respect.

Khan, a notable figure in Indian media and communication, served as the longest-serving information officer for the Central Bureau of Investigation, overseeing media relations during high-profile cases from 1989 to 2002. He later became the Director General of News at Doordarshan and authored a book titled "People's President."

