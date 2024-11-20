Richard Flanagan's Historic Literary Achievement

Australian writer Richard Flanagan has achieved an unprecedented milestone by winning Britain's top nonfiction book prize, the Baillie Gifford Prize, a decade after securing the Booker Prize for fiction.

Flanagan's award-winning memoir, "Question 7," masterfully combines autobiography, family history, and the story of the atomic bomb's development. Despite Flanagan's absence due to trekking in the Tasmanian rainforest, he sent a recorded message emphasizing climate change's existential threat. He vowed not to accept the prize money unless it ceases investing in fossil fuels.

The Baillie Gifford Prize, acknowledging diverse English-language books, is facing scrutiny for its sponsors' fossil fuel investments leading to a cultural funding debate. Despite controversies, the prize continues to honor impactful literature, as shown by last year's climate-focused winner, John Vaillant.

