Richard Flanagan's Historic Literary Achievement
Renowned Australian author Richard Flanagan wins the Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction with his memoir 'Question 7,' marking a historic achievement. This follows his 2014 Booker Prize win for fiction. Flanagan's work blends personal narrative with global events, reflecting his background in fiction. Environmental concerns influence his acceptance stance.
Australian writer Richard Flanagan has achieved an unprecedented milestone by winning Britain's top nonfiction book prize, the Baillie Gifford Prize, a decade after securing the Booker Prize for fiction.
Flanagan's award-winning memoir, "Question 7," masterfully combines autobiography, family history, and the story of the atomic bomb's development. Despite Flanagan's absence due to trekking in the Tasmanian rainforest, he sent a recorded message emphasizing climate change's existential threat. He vowed not to accept the prize money unless it ceases investing in fossil fuels.
The Baillie Gifford Prize, acknowledging diverse English-language books, is facing scrutiny for its sponsors' fossil fuel investments leading to a cultural funding debate. Despite controversies, the prize continues to honor impactful literature, as shown by last year's climate-focused winner, John Vaillant.
