Left Menu

Richard Flanagan's Historic Literary Achievement

Renowned Australian author Richard Flanagan wins the Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction with his memoir 'Question 7,' marking a historic achievement. This follows his 2014 Booker Prize win for fiction. Flanagan's work blends personal narrative with global events, reflecting his background in fiction. Environmental concerns influence his acceptance stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:10 IST
Richard Flanagan's Historic Literary Achievement
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australian writer Richard Flanagan has achieved an unprecedented milestone by winning Britain's top nonfiction book prize, the Baillie Gifford Prize, a decade after securing the Booker Prize for fiction.

Flanagan's award-winning memoir, "Question 7," masterfully combines autobiography, family history, and the story of the atomic bomb's development. Despite Flanagan's absence due to trekking in the Tasmanian rainforest, he sent a recorded message emphasizing climate change's existential threat. He vowed not to accept the prize money unless it ceases investing in fossil fuels.

The Baillie Gifford Prize, acknowledging diverse English-language books, is facing scrutiny for its sponsors' fossil fuel investments leading to a cultural funding debate. Despite controversies, the prize continues to honor impactful literature, as shown by last year's climate-focused winner, John Vaillant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024