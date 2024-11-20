Bollywood Stars Shine at Maharashtra Polls: Celebrity Influence Encourages Voters
Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor, participated in the Maharashtra assembly elections, urging citizens to fulfill their democratic duties by voting. Many stars emphasized the responsibility of voting as crucial for the state's development, appealing especially to first-time voters to exercise their rights.
Bollywood's biggest names, from Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, took center stage in Maharashtra's assembly elections, casting their votes and encouraging the public to exercise their democratic rights.
The elections for the 288-member state assembly saw celebrities stressing the importance of every vote, with Akshay Kumar and Rajkumar Rao applauding polling arrangements and urging citizens to prioritize voting.
Veteran artists like Gulzar voiced confidence in informed voting choices, while others like Anupam Kher branded voting as 'cool,' underscoring its significance. The collective participation highlighted Bollywood's influential role in fostering civic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
