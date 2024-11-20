IFFI 2024: A Global Celebration of Cinema's Future

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was inaugurated by Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who highlighted the event's growing popularity and infrastructural advancements. He emphasized the festival's connection to Goa, welcoming guests from around the world to this landmark cultural event.

IFFI 2024 has seen an unprecedented number of submissions, with 1,676 entries from 101 countries, signifying its rising international stature. The festival will feature over 180 international films, including numerous world, Asian, and Indian premieres, promising an exceptional cinematic experience for audiences.

This year's theme, 'Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now', underscores the importance of fresh perspectives in cinema. Initiatives like a new award for Best Indian Debut Director, with a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs, aim to nurture emerging Indian talent. A significant segment will celebrate Goan films, integrating cultural vibrancy into the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)