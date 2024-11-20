Janjati Bhagidari Utsav: Celebrating Tribal Pride

The International Tribal Participation Festival, known as 'Janjati Bhagidari Utsav', is poised for an even grander scale next year, promises Uttar Pradesh Minister and former IPS officer Asim Arun.

This festival, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of renowned tribal figure Birsa Munda, concluded with a sense of pride and anticipation for future growth.

Minister Arun emphasized the significance of the event, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting it as a prelude to expanding tribal pride initiatives, enriched by daily seminars.

(With inputs from agencies.)