Janjati Bhagidari Utsav: Celebrating Tribal Pride

The International Tribal Participation Festival, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, promises to be more grand next year. Minister Asim Arun highlights the importance of the event, inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath, in promoting tribal pride through meaningful seminars and future scheme expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Tribal Participation Festival, known as 'Janjati Bhagidari Utsav', is poised for an even grander scale next year, promises Uttar Pradesh Minister and former IPS officer Asim Arun.

This festival, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of renowned tribal figure Birsa Munda, concluded with a sense of pride and anticipation for future growth.

Minister Arun emphasized the significance of the event, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting it as a prelude to expanding tribal pride initiatives, enriched by daily seminars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

