IFFI: Catalyzing India's Content Creators' Economy
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced India's focus on developing a robust content creators' economy at IFFI's 55th edition. With 19 world premieres and 109 Indian ones, the festival highlights India's cinematic influence. Technological advancements and governmental support are set to propel India's film industry on a global scale.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has declared India's intention to strengthen its content creators' economy. Speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Vaishnaw emphasized the festival's role in the film industry's development.
This year's festival, featuring 19 world premieres and 109 Indian premieres, highlights the richness of India's cinematic offerings. The minister noted the innovative content reflecting India's heritage, further supported by technology.
The festival paid homage to film legends Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, and Nageswara Rao. Meanwhile, measures like the Cinematograph Act amendment and a new film facilitation office seek to bolster Indian cinema's global reach.
