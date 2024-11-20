Left Menu

The Sabarmati Report: Unveiling Truth in Cinema

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy praised 'The Sabarmati Report' for revealing the truth about the 2002 Godhra train burning. The film serves as a tribute to the karsevaks and highlights facts allegedly suppressed by certain media and political factions, offering an emotional exploration of the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:39 IST
The Sabarmati Report: Unveiling Truth in Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday watched 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside fellow party leaders, applauding the film for its bold revelation of facts concerning the infamous 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

He described the film as a poignant tribute to the karsevaks, who were tragically burned alive in Godhra upon their return from Ayodhya.

Reddy insisted the movie uncovers important truths that were suppressed by the Left Liberal ecosystem and parts of the media, urging audiences to view it as an emotional journey that underscores the dire impacts of hatred and misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024