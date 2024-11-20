The Sabarmati Report: Unveiling Truth in Cinema

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday watched 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside fellow party leaders, applauding the film for its bold revelation of facts concerning the infamous 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

He described the film as a poignant tribute to the karsevaks, who were tragically burned alive in Godhra upon their return from Ayodhya.

Reddy insisted the movie uncovers important truths that were suppressed by the Left Liberal ecosystem and parts of the media, urging audiences to view it as an emotional journey that underscores the dire impacts of hatred and misinformation.

