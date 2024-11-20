The Sabarmati Report: Unveiling Truth in Cinema
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy praised 'The Sabarmati Report' for revealing the truth about the 2002 Godhra train burning. The film serves as a tribute to the karsevaks and highlights facts allegedly suppressed by certain media and political factions, offering an emotional exploration of the tragedy.
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday watched 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside fellow party leaders, applauding the film for its bold revelation of facts concerning the infamous 2002 Godhra train burning incident.
He described the film as a poignant tribute to the karsevaks, who were tragically burned alive in Godhra upon their return from Ayodhya.
Reddy insisted the movie uncovers important truths that were suppressed by the Left Liberal ecosystem and parts of the media, urging audiences to view it as an emotional journey that underscores the dire impacts of hatred and misinformation.
