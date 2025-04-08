Left Menu

Crafting Divinity: Sculptors Breathe Life into Ayodhya's Ram Temple Idols

A team led by sculptor Prashant Pandey is finalizing a marble statue of Lord Ram for the Ayodhya temple. The site, featuring a Ram Darbar, will include intricately crafted idols of significant religious figures. The temple aims to become a landmark of faith and devotion.

In Ayodhya, a dedicated team of artisans, led by fourth-generation sculptor Prashant Pandey, is meticulously finalizing a statue of Lord Ram. This significant piece is set to be installed at his temple for an upcoming grand ceremony.

Crafted from white marble in Jaipur, the nearly 5-foot tall statue will be part of the Ram Darbar, an ensemble that includes idols of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughn, and Hanuman. This collection will adorn the first floor of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, which has recently opened to the public following a large-scale consecration event.

Additional idol carvings, including those of Lord Surya, Ganesha, and Hanuman, are also in progress. Prashant Pandey, supervised by his father, emphasizes the sacred responsibility involved, stating that each sculpting stroke is imbued with devotion. As the temple progresses towards completion, it represents a fusion of spirituality, craftsmanship, and tradition.

