Legacy of 'Utkal Keshari': A Tribute to Harekrushna Mahtab

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to freedom fighter and former Odisha chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab, lauding his inspirational leadership. On the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, a special event was held at Vigyan Bhawan, highlighting his enduring legacy.

Murmu recalled Mahtab's literary accomplishments achieved during his imprisonment in the freedom struggle. Known as 'Utkal Keshari', he took part in the Salt Satyagraha and was imprisoned again during the Quit India movement where he and others transformed Ahmednagar Fort Jail into a place of learning.

Special commemorative items were unveiled, and prominent figures including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, were in attendance to honor Mahtab's contributions as a multifaceted leader.

