Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival to Spotlight Northeast Indian Cinema

The 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival is set from December 5 to 8 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, showcasing films from over 220 entries. The festival promotes Northeast Indian cinema's culture and narratives. It features notable industry figures and masterclasses for aspiring filmmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The much-anticipated 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is scheduled to unfold from December 5 to 8 in the state capital, orchestrated at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. Festival organizers confirmed the dates during a press briefing on Thursday.

With an impressive collection of over 220 film entries, the festival will present a diverse array of feature films, documentaries, and short films. Director Tanushree Hazarika highlighted the festival's mission to enhance the region's filmmaking narrative by promoting its rich culture and landscapes, aiming for global cinematic recognition.

Attendees can anticipate special screenings, and enjoy the presence of prominent industry figures like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sandeep Modi. Technical Director Samujjal Kashyap emphasized the festival's commitment to inspiring budding filmmakers through immersive discussions and masterclasses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

