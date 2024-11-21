Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival to Spotlight Northeast Indian Cinema

The much-anticipated 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is scheduled to unfold from December 5 to 8 in the state capital, orchestrated at the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. Festival organizers confirmed the dates during a press briefing on Thursday.

With an impressive collection of over 220 film entries, the festival will present a diverse array of feature films, documentaries, and short films. Director Tanushree Hazarika highlighted the festival's mission to enhance the region's filmmaking narrative by promoting its rich culture and landscapes, aiming for global cinematic recognition.

Attendees can anticipate special screenings, and enjoy the presence of prominent industry figures like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sandeep Modi. Technical Director Samujjal Kashyap emphasized the festival's commitment to inspiring budding filmmakers through immersive discussions and masterclasses.

