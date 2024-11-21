Jhulan Goswami's Legacy Honored at Eden Gardens

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata prepares to immortalize the legacy of cricketing legend Jhulan Goswami by naming a stand in her honour within the stadium's 'B' Block. This decision, proposed by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), highlights Goswami's significant contributions to the sport and women's cricket.

Pending approval, the stand's official unveiling is scheduled for January 22, 2024, during the India-England T20I match. Goswami, renowned for her incredible record, expressed gratitude for the recognition, which she described as a monumental honor for any cricketer.

Her achievements include 44 Test wickets, a record-breaking 255 in ODIs, and 56 in T20Is, making her the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket. The CAB's efforts over the past decade in promoting women's cricket are reflected in this initiative, similar to existing stands named after cricket luminaries like Sourav Ganguly and the late Pankaj Roy.

(With inputs from agencies.)