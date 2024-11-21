Left Menu

Promoting Peace: Gadkari's Call to Embrace Buddha's Philosophy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the importance of Buddha's philosophy to promote world peace during a visit to Bodh Gaya. He shared personal anecdotes linking Nagpur to Buddhism. Gadkari also announced infrastructure developments for the Buddha Circuit, enhancing connectivity between historical Buddhist sites in India.

Addressing the gathering at the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Bodh Gaya, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the pressing need to adopt Buddha's teachings for global harmony amid looming threats of conflict.

Gadkari, drawing from his personal ties to Buddhism, underscored the spiritual and political significance of Nagpur, his constituency, as a pivotal location in the Buddhist revival led by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He reminisced about his contributions to the Nagpur Deekshabhoomi and its significance in his journey.

On infrastructure, Gadkari unveiled plans for the Buddha Circuit, a comprehensive road project linking vital Buddhist heritage sites across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The initiative, costing Rs 22,000 crore, aims to bolster tourism and spiritual journeys in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

