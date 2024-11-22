Embracing Heritage: The Sacred Dance of Rejang Dewa in Bali

In the heart of Bali, 11-year-old Ketut Nita Wahyuni participates in the Rejang Dewa dance, a sacred tradition that is integral to the Ngusaba Goreng thanksgiving festival celebrating harvests. Led by a priest, this ritual involves dances performed exclusively by girls who have not reached puberty.

This festival, meaning 'gathering of the gods and goddesses,' features various forms of Rejang, with Rejang Dewa and Rejang Pucuk being performed on different days. For Wahyuni and her friends, these rituals highlight significant cultural roles passed down through generations.

Ketut's father, Nyoman Subrata, village chief of Geriana Kauh, emphasizes the importance of maintaining these traditions amidst modern pressures, urging the younger generation to balance heritage preservation with economic aspirations. The community's devotion to their roots sustains Bali's vibrant culture.

