From Plaits to Stardom: ANR's Journey

During a session at the International Film Festival of India, veteran actor Nagarjuna recounted the unique childhood and career of his father, the legendary Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

Despite initial mockery for his feminine mannerisms, ANR overcame societal expectations to become one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema.

Nagarjuna shared personal anecdotes, reflecting on his father's transformation from playing women's roles on stage to being a pioneer in the film industry.

