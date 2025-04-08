Werner Herzog to Receive Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Renowned German director Werner Herzog, known for acclaimed films like "Fitzcarraldo" and "Grizzly Man," will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. The 81-year-old filmmaker has been praised for his unique cinematic style that spans 70 movies, encompassing both fiction and documentaries.

Herzog expressed gratitude, stating, "I have always tried to be a good soldier of cinema, and this feels like a medal for my work." Despite his advancing age, Herzog continues to create, currently filming "Bucking Fastard" in Ireland and having recently finished the documentary "Ghost Elephants" in Africa.

Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the Venice Film Festival, lauded Herzog as a "tireless explorer" who has consistently pushed filmmaking boundaries. The 82nd edition of the festival will occur from August 27 to September 6, 2025, with the film competition lineup set to be revealed in July of the same year.

(With inputs from agencies.)