Left Menu

Werner Herzog to Receive Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Werner Herzog, noted for his intense cinematic style, will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. With a career spanning 70 films, Herzog remains active, currently filming in Ireland. The festival's 82nd edition will take place in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:57 IST
Werner Herzog to Receive Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival
  • Country:
  • Italy

Renowned German director Werner Herzog, known for acclaimed films like "Fitzcarraldo" and "Grizzly Man," will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. The 81-year-old filmmaker has been praised for his unique cinematic style that spans 70 movies, encompassing both fiction and documentaries.

Herzog expressed gratitude, stating, "I have always tried to be a good soldier of cinema, and this feels like a medal for my work." Despite his advancing age, Herzog continues to create, currently filming "Bucking Fastard" in Ireland and having recently finished the documentary "Ghost Elephants" in Africa.

Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the Venice Film Festival, lauded Herzog as a "tireless explorer" who has consistently pushed filmmaking boundaries. The 82nd edition of the festival will occur from August 27 to September 6, 2025, with the film competition lineup set to be revealed in July of the same year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025