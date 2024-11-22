Left Menu

Celebrating Young Talent: Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar Raises the Bar in Performing Arts

The Sangeet Natak Akademi awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar to 82 young performing artists for 2022 and 2023. The award recognizes exceptional talent under 40 in music, dance, drama, folk and tribal arts, and puppetry. Art is recognized as a viable profession, strengthening India's cultural identity.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi has awarded the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the years 2022 and 2023 to a commendable 82 young performing artists. The recognition spans five categories: music, dance, drama, folk and tribal arts, and puppetry.

Established in 2006, the award encourages and motivates young talents under the age of 40, offering a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a plaque, and an angavastram. Chairman Sandhya Purecha highlighted the government's recognition of the arts' role in enhancing global identity and soft power.

Purecha emphasized that the Ministry of Culture and the Akademi are promoting the performing arts as a legitimate, sustainable profession. Awardees will perform at various venues, showcasing the dedication and passion that define today's young artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

