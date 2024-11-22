Subhash Ghai's Vision: Gandhi Docu-Drama and Filmmaking Journey

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai has delved into the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi through his docu-drama 'Gandhi: A Perspective'. Intended to address doubts among younger generations about Gandhi's journey, the film received high praise during its screening at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

In conversation with ANI, Ghai discussed the film, emphasizing its importance as a non-commercial piece meant for educational settings across schools and colleges. 'This film should be seen by every child, as it explores timeless values,' said Ghai. His motivation to create the film emerged from a sense of responsibility rather than commercial intent.

Alongside the film's acclaim, Ghai is celebrating the release of his book 'Karma's Child', written by Suveen Sinha. The book is not an autobiography but rather chronicles Ghai's filmmaking journey, detailing the challenges faced and lessons learned. IFFI 2024 also pays tribute to Indian cinema legends, marking the centenary of icons like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi.

